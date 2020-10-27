Obituary: Sandra J. Thompson Conant

Sandra J. Thompson Conant, 78, of Belpre, passed away Monday, October 26th, at her residence. She was born September 6th, 1942, a daughter to the late Okey and Dorothea Whitehead Thompson. She was raised Baptist throughout her life and worked for 16 years at the Masonic Home as a Nurse’s Aid.

Sandra enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, often traveling all over the country to meet with them.She was known for loving bingo, shopping, crafting, and quilting.

Sandra is survived by her daughters; Nyoka Gilbert (Jeff), Pamela Baker (Steve), and Tamara Place; sons William A Conant Jr., and Michael Conant (Brenda); brothers Gary Thompson and John Williamson; sisters Margie Duffey, Dorothy Thompson, and Linda Conant; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by William A. Conant Sr.; brothers George Thompson, Richard Thompson, David Thompson, Ronnie Thompson, and Bubby Thompson; sister Earlene Atkinson, and granddaughter Angel Place.

Services for Sandra will be held Friday, October 30th, at 11:00am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday,October 29th from 5-8pm, and again an hour before the service on Friday. Burial will follow the service at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Marietta Home Health and Hospice-Amedysis for their tremendous care and dedication to Sandra.

