Advertisement

October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Bill Vincent

Vincent has spent nearly a decade as a part of Wood County Schools
Wood County Middle School Athletic Director presented with October Jan Dils Golden Apple award
Wood County Middle School Athletic Director presented with October Jan Dils Golden Apple award(WTAP)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October’s Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner has a special role in local athletics.

Bill Vincent is the Wood County Middle School Athletic Director.  He has spent 9 years with Wood County Schools, and oversees and coordinates athletic programs at, Hamilton, Van Devender, Edison, and Blennerhassett middle schools. He says his favorite thing about his job is working with all the different people that he is able to interact with.

Vincent added that it’s very validating to watch student athletes develop.

“Watching the success of the athletes as they come up through middle school, and then to the next level of high school, and then beyond that to college, that really makes you feel like you’re doing something,” he explained.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple Section of WTAP.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

WVUP suspends in-person classes 2 weeks because of COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Student expected to return on Nov. 9, President Chris Gilmer says

Education

Ruling made in injunction hearing over school re-entry map

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster denied the petition for a preliminary injunction that would have forced the state to change its school re-entry system.

News

Comprehensive plan calls for school closings, renovations, consolidations

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
First plan for Wood County Schools in the 2020's presented to BOE

News

Williamstown Middle School labeled as having a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Williamstown Middle School is labeled as having a COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

News

Washington State Community College receives funding

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Washington State Community College nursing program is receiving $90 thousand in grants from two local organizations.

News

Safety help during School Bus Safety Week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
With it being School Bus Safety Week, now is as good of a time to remind drivers to watch for children getting on and off school buses.

Coronavirus

Ritchie County Middle School closed to in-person learning

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Student’s positive test prompts shift to distance learning until Oct. 30

News

“Building Bridges to Careers” named HUD “EnVision” center

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
"Building Bridges to Businesses" named HUD EnVision center

News

Students and officials reflect on the first weeks of school

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
School administrators discuss the first few weeks of school.

News

Marietta City Schools plan to enter Phase 2 of re-entry plan

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Marietta schools are starting phase two of their re-entry plan.