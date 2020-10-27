October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner - Bill Vincent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October’s Jan Dils Golden Apple award winner has a special role in local athletics.

Bill Vincent is the Wood County Middle School Athletic Director. He has spent 9 years with Wood County Schools, and oversees and coordinates athletic programs at, Hamilton, Van Devender, Edison, and Blennerhassett middle schools. He says his favorite thing about his job is working with all the different people that he is able to interact with.

Vincent added that it’s very validating to watch student athletes develop.

“Watching the success of the athletes as they come up through middle school, and then to the next level of high school, and then beyond that to college, that really makes you feel like you’re doing something,” he explained.

If you have a teacher you would like to nominate, visit the Jan Dils Golden Apple Section of WTAP.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.