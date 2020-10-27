Parkersburg South vs. Wheeling Park football game to be broadcast live
Patriots vs. Patriots to air on the WTAP’s Me/My station
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP’s live high school football broadcast series Football Frenzy Overtime returns this week.
WTAP Sports will broadcast Parkersburg South’s home game with Wheeling Park in a “Battle of the Patriots”
Wheeling Park comes to town with a 6-1 record including a 6-1 record. While the Patriots have struggled with a 1-6 record, including a 5 game losing streak.
The game will be broadcast live on WTAP’s Me/My station on Friday with as 7:30 Kickoff. Me/My is digital 26.2 over the air, cable channel 84 on CAS cable, and cable channel 19 on Suddenlink cable.
There will also be a replay of the game Friday night at 11:30 on WOVA FOX Parkersburg.
