Red Cross sets deadline for “Holiday Mail for Heroes”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The holidays are approaching, and the American Red Cross is starting up their annual “Holiday Mail for Heroes” event.

Students can write cards to veterans and other hard-working service members, and usually volunteers from the Red Cross hand-deliver them to the veterans.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fact that the cards are usually made in schools, there is a challenge to get the cards to the veterans on time.

“These cards mean so much to the veterans," said Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley. "What we’re unfortunately not going to be able to do is deliver them ourselves, we have volunteers that usually come and take them in, and deliver them to the veterans one by one, but we can’t do that this year.”

The deadline to drop-off a card or letter is November 20th at Noon.

The Red Cross office is still closed to the public, so to make drop-off arrangements, call the Red Cross at 304-488-5279.

