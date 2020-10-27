Advertisement

Road closures planned in Washington County

Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for the next 80 days for work on the Rock Island to Jamaica North Connector Bridge.((MGN Image))
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Groves Ave (Slaughter House Hill), CR 446, will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on Monday, November 2, starting at 7 A.M. for culvert replacement.

The closure is estimated to last four days and road will be opened after 5:00pm each day. There will be no thru traffic, except emergency vehicles.

Those with questions are asked to call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington State Community College unveils new OneStop Center

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Washington State Community College has unveiled a new facility to assist students in their academic pursuits.

News

Obituary: Juanita Kay Roberts

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Obituary: Juanita Kay Roberts

News

13 missing children recovered by US Marshals Service in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The children were recovered during “Operation Autumn Hope" which focuses on human trafficking and the location and recovery of missing and exploited children.

News

Humane Society of Parkersburg to open new building addition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
For the last two years, the Humane Society of Parkersburg has been working on a new addition to its building, and use of the new facilities will begin on Monday, November 1.

Latest News

News

Forecast for October 27th

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nomination period for WV Spirit of Philanthropy Awards ending soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
Each year, the organization nominates West Virginia individuals and organizations to receive Spirit of Philanthropy Awards. This year’s nomination period ends on Friday, October 30.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 8 COVID-19 deaths, 483 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - One case of COVID-19 at PSHS and Gihon Elementary School

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVU announces Big 12 hoops schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.