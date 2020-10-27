Road closures planned in Washington County
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Groves Ave (Slaughter House Hill), CR 446, will be closed by the Washington County Engineers Office on Monday, November 2, starting at 7 A.M. for culvert replacement.
The closure is estimated to last four days and road will be opened after 5:00pm each day. There will be no thru traffic, except emergency vehicles.
Those with questions are asked to call the Washington County Engineer’s Office at (740) 376-7430.
