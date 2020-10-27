Advertisement

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.(Source: Chicago Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer have been ordered held without bond.

The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Tuesday an argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man.

Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him by his hair.

During a Tuesday bond hearing, the women’s court-appointed attorney said both women suffer a bipolar disorder.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

National

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Rice

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Middle school athletic director wins Jan Dils Golden Apple

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Tyler Cowdery

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Senator Capito hopes to expand and exchange drug courts

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - American Red Cross starting annual "Holiday Mail for Heroes"

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Trick-or-Treat plans revised in Gallia County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released a statement regarding a change in trick or treat in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and Village of Rio Grande.