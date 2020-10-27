Trick-or-Treat plans revised in Gallia County

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released a statement regarding a change in trick or treat in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and Village of Rio Grande.

Based upon the forecast of impending inclement weather and after careful consideration, Trick or Treat is being rescheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.