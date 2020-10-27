Advertisement

Trick-or-Treat plans revised in Gallia County

(WHSV)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released a statement regarding a change in trick or treat in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and Village of Rio Grande.

Based upon the forecast of impending inclement weather and after careful consideration, Trick or Treat is being rescheduled for Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics