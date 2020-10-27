UPDATE | Names released in deputy-involved shooting

UPDATE 10/27/20 @ 12:04 p.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New details have been released about a deputy involved in a deadly shooting.

According to the Roane County Sheriff, Deputy Mike King was involved in another shooting prior to the one on Kettle Road.

The Sheriff says King was involved in a shooting in February 2019.

King is on administrative leave pending an investigation by WVSP.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/27/20 @ 9:22 a.m.

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of the deputy and person killed in a deadly shooting have been released.

The Roane County Sheriff says the deputy involved was Mike King. He’s a 15 year veteran officer. The man who was shot was Michael Nichols, 63, of Gandeeville.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Kettle Road near the Kanawha County line.

Investigators were responding to a complaint where a man was trying to start a fight and was described as “talking out of his head.” Deputies say the person who called 911 says the suspect was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

When Deputy King arrived, officials say he found Nichols on the front porch of his residence.

The Roane County Sheriff says the suspect, Nichols, failed to comply with the officer’s direction and moved towards a weapon. That’s when he was shot by Deputy King.

Deputies say the suspect died of his injuries.

King is on administrative leave pending an investigation by WVSP.

