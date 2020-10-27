Advertisement

Washington State Community College unveils new OneStop Center

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College has unveiled a new center for student success today.

The Student OneStop is a centralized space for admissions, college credit plus, financial aid, records and business office functions.

The new design features cross-trained staff known as student support specialists.

These individuals assist students with the common questions of being enrolled in an upcoming term.

It’s all in an effort to provide the college’s students with a better experience while they are attending.

“What we’ve done here is we are changing the student experience so that we can provide a more personalized one-on-one experience for students when they first come to campus to learn about Washington State," says Wash. St. Comm. College President, Vicky Woods. "And we can have more individualized support for those students from their initial connection with the college to their first time they begin a college course.”

The staff in these building can also assist students with any concerns they may have with mental health.

