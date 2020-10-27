Advertisement

WVU releases Big 12 basketball slate

Big 12 Conference Logo
Big 12 Conference Logo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN (W.Va.) - West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2020-21 conference men’s basketball schedule.

West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play in December with two league games, starting with a home contest against Iowa State on Dec. 18 and a game at Kansas on Dec. 22. To start the 2021 calendar year, the Mountaineers will have a two-game trip to Oklahoma (Jan. 2) and to Oklahoma State (Jan. 4).

WVU will face Texas on Saturday, Jan. 9 in its first January home contest. The Mountaineers will close out the league schedule at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 against Kansas State.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 27 with the following week left open for possible makeup games. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for March 10-13 in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was announced last week that WVU will play host to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The rest of the nonconference schedule, game times and television schedule will be announced when available.

2020-21 WVU Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Schedule

Day   Date       Opponent                                     Location

Fri       Dec. 18    Iowa State *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Dec. 22    at Kansas *                                                 Lawrence, Kan.

Sat      Jan. 2       at Oklahoma *                                          Norman, Okla.

Mon    Jan. 4       at Oklahoma State *                                Stillwater, Okla.

Sat      Jan. 9       Texas *                                                        Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Jan. 12     at Baylor *                                                  Waco, Texas

Sat      Jan. 16     TCU *                                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Jan. 19     Oklahoma State *                                     Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat      Jan. 23     at Kansas State *                                      Manhattan, Kan.

Mon    Jan. 25     Texas Tech *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Feb. 2       at Iowa State *                                          Ames, Iowa

Sat      Feb. 6       Kansas *                                                      Morgantown, W.Va.

Tues   Feb. 9       at Texas Tech *                                          Lubbock, Texas

Sat      Feb. 13    Oklahoma *                                               Morgantown, W.Va.

Mon    Feb. 15    Baylor *                                                       Morgantown, W.Va.

Sat      Feb. 20    at Texas *                                                   Austin, Texas

Mon    Feb. 22    at TCU *                                                      Fort Worth, Texas

Sat      Feb. 27    Kansas State *                                           Morgantown, W.Va.

Wed-

Sat      Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship            Kansas City, Mo.

* Big 12 Conference Game

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

