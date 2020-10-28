Candidate Salango visits Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s Democratic candidate for governor Ben Salango brought his campaign to Parkersburg on Wednesday.

Salagno held a Honk and Wave event at the intersection of Murdoch Avenue and Emerson Avenue.

He was joined by supporters who held signs while waving at the cars that drove by.

Salango has made several stops in Wood County during his campaign and says that it’s important to get out into the community and interact with voters.

“We are getting out all over West Virginia, making sure that we’re seeing voters, getting reactions from voters, making sure they know that we are out and about,” said Salango. “This is my 14th or 15th time in Wood County during the campaign. I want people to know that I’ll be a governor that is all over West Virginia, not just sitting around where my business interests are. Wood County it incredibly important to our economy, it’s an economic driver for West Virginia. We got to do all we can do to make sure we are developing more in Wood County.”

He also encourages voters to head to the polls by November 3rd.

