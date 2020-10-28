Advertisement

Ex-Texas officer’s trial set for next year in death of woman shot through home’s window

This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean. A judge in Texas has tentatively set an August 2021 trial date for the former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean is accused of opening fire through a window and killing Jefferson, a Black woman who had been babysitting her young nephew.
This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County Jail shows Aaron Dean. A judge in Texas has tentatively set an August 2021 trial date for the former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean is accused of opening fire through a window and killing Jefferson, a Black woman who had been babysitting her young nephew.(Source: Tarrant County Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge in Texas has tentatively set an August trial date for a white former police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman who was fatally shot through a window.

Judge David Hagerman on Tuesday said the scheduling may be fluid but that the case of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean “needs to be tried next year,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Dean resigned after he was charged with murder in the Oct. 12, 2019, shooting death of Jefferson.

Jefferson had been babysitting her 8-year-old nephew at her mother’s home when a neighbor called a non-emergency police line to report that a door was ajar. Police have said that Dean opened fire from outside through a window after “perceiving a threat.”

A gag order has been issued that prevents prosecutors and defense attorneys from speaking publicly about the case. At Tuesday’s pretrial proceedings, Hagerman said he would likely consider a motion to change the venue of the trial from Tarrant County, which is home to Fort Worth.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

(Mini) What's Trending, 10/28/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas take a bite-sized look at the controversy surrounding Game 6 of the World Series.

News

Daybreak - Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force recognized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kirk Greenfield
The force was recognized as the Task Force of the Year

News

Lawyer George Cosenza, 10/28/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany Morgan
George talks to Brittany about what we can expect should the presidential election go to the higher courts.

News

Forecast for October 28th

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 358 new cases on Wednesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - W.Va. football ratings Oct. 27

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Political signs vandalized, woman makes display even larger

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - W.Va. putting money into expanding substance abuse support

Updated: 43 minutes ago