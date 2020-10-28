Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 10 slate

High school football schedule for Oct. 30-31
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Friday

7:00- Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South

7:00- Jefferson at Parkersburg

7:00- Marietta at Coshocton

7:00- Williamstown at Wheeling Central

7:30- Frontier at St. Marys

7:00- Gilmer at Ritchie

7:00- Herbert Hoover at Doddridge

7:30- Ravenswood at Webster

7:30- Berkeley Springs at Ripley

7:30- Winfield at Point Pleasant

Saturday

7:00 Barnsville at Fort Frye

