Football Frenzy- Week 10 slate
High school football schedule for Oct. 30-31
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Friday
7:00- Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South
7:00- Jefferson at Parkersburg
7:00- Marietta at Coshocton
7:00- Williamstown at Wheeling Central
7:30- Frontier at St. Marys
7:00- Gilmer at Ritchie
7:00- Herbert Hoover at Doddridge
7:30- Ravenswood at Webster
7:30- Berkeley Springs at Ripley
7:30- Winfield at Point Pleasant
Saturday
7:00 Barnsville at Fort Frye
