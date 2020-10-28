Advertisement

It’s time to change your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daylight savings is coming to an end and that doesn’t just mean the days are getting longer. It’s a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.

Vienna Fire Chief Steve Scholl says you should change your smoke detector battery detector at least once a year but it can be easier to remember if you do it twice a year when you change your clocks.

He said, “Statistics say...or show that there’s a lot more property damage and life loss without those because you don’t get the early notification that there is a fire. You know they are a proven factor that they save lives so we want to make sure everyone’s smoke detectors are in operating order.”

If you do not have a smoke detector or can’t afford one, Scholl says the Vienna Fire Department has a smoke detector program and so do most fire departments in the area.

But, if your area doesn’t have one, the Vienna department is willing to help. They are sometimes even able to install and mount them for you. Just give them a call and you can arrange to pick one up.

The Vienna Fire Department does not have a carbon monoxide detector program.

