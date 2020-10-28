Seeing more COVID-19 cases, Marietta College sets more guidelines

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta College has 39 active cases of COVID-19 on it’s campus, and 136 people on campus are currently in quarantine.

These are larger numbers than the school is used to, so more guidelines have been set to help slow the spread.

All athletic activities, including practices, are being suspended, as well as intramural and club sports.

No students are permitted to hold or attend off-campus gatherings.

Students living on campus must also stay in their residence hall and not go to others.

They are also asking no one to travel outside of the Mid-Ohio Valley until the end of the semester.

The majority of these guidelines will be in place until at least November 6th, but officials at Marietta College will be re-evaluating the numbers every week.

Officials knew that this would be a possibility, but they feel prepared, and are ready to move in the right direction.

“Hopefully we slow the number of cases, which is what we’re trying to do now,” said Tom Perry, Vice President for Communication and Brand Management at Marietta College. “We would have loved to have gotten through a semester with very few, but we always knew it was going to be a challenge, and we were ready and prepared, and I think everybody from our student life office to the center for health and wellness, just really doing an outstanding job of just quickly responding as things happen.”

There will be a testing event held for students and staff at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center on November 4.

There will also be another community testing event on November 11th, and the Physician Assistance Building.

