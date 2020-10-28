Advertisement

MOV officials report big turnout for early, absentee voting

By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the General Election now less than a week away, voters in Wood and Washington counties have already turned out in force to cast their votes, officials said on Wednesday.

More than 18,800 people have voted early or returned absentee ballots in Wood County, according to County Clerk Mark Rhodes, who said that number breaks the record set in November 2016 when there were about 17,500 early votes and absentee ballots cast.

In Washington County, Board of Elections Director Mandy Amos said Wednesday that nearly 17,000 people have voted early or returned absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. That compares with about 10,300 in November 2016, she said.

The Wood County numbers include 12,805 early votes and 6,038 returned absentee ballots, while the Washington County numbers include 9,109 early votes, 7,772 returned absentee ballots, and 101 military and overseas ballots.

Officials on Wednesday said 6,853 absentee ballots had been requested and mailed to voters in Wood County, while 9,340 had been requested and mailed out in Washington County.

For those who want to vote early, that remains an option in both Wood and Washington counties.

In Wood County, early voting runs through Saturday, Rhodes said.

Sites include the Donald F. Black annex on Market Street in downtown Parkersburg; the Vienna Community Building, 1605 34th St., Vienna; the former Williamstown Elementary School, 418 Williams Ave., Williamstown; and the Mineral Wells and Blennerhassett volunteer fire departments. Early voting hours at all locations are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In Washington County, early voting at the Board of Elections office will continue through 2 p.m. Monday, Amos said.

Meanwhile, the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in West Virginia ended at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rhodes said, explaining that all absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to be counted.

In Washington County, Amos said voters can still request an absentee ballot until noon on Saturday. Those that are returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Monday. Nov. 2; ballots can be hand-delivered to the Board of Elections office until polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Board of Elections office will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

