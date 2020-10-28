Advertisement

Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force recognized

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart honors the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart honors the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force.(WTAP)
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and several officers were recognized for their excellence Tuesday evening.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart from Charleston appeared at Parkersburg City Council Tuesday to give the awards.

Stuart praise the efforts of the Narcotics task force during the recent drug sweep, “Project Parkersburg” which netted a record amount of Meth and other drugs before they could hit the streets.

Stuart also commended three officers for their work as well on a recent long-term intervention case... including Lt. Pat Eland, Sgt. Josh Schnieder and Agent Kyle Barnett.

Each officer received a Challenge Point Coin as well as a certificate.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Rice

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Middle school athletic director wins Jan Dils Golden Apple

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Tyler Cowdery

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Senator Capito hopes to expand and exchange drug courts

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - American Red Cross starting annual "Holiday Mail for Heroes"

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Trick-or-Treat plans revised in Gallia County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released a statement regarding a change in trick or treat in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and Village of Rio Grande.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Fire chief: It's time to change batteries in smoke detectors

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - 42nd annual Turkey Trot going virtual because of pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Washington State Community College unveils student one-stop center

Updated: 5 hours ago