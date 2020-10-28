Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force recognized

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and several officers were recognized for their excellence Tuesday evening.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart from Charleston appeared at Parkersburg City Council Tuesday to give the awards.

Stuart praise the efforts of the Narcotics task force during the recent drug sweep, “Project Parkersburg” which netted a record amount of Meth and other drugs before they could hit the streets.

Stuart also commended three officers for their work as well on a recent long-term intervention case... including Lt. Pat Eland, Sgt. Josh Schnieder and Agent Kyle Barnett.

Each officer received a Challenge Point Coin as well as a certificate.

