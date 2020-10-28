Advertisement

Parkersburg South wins girls Class AAA regional finals

Patriots advance to the WV girls high school soccer tournament for the first time since 2008
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ripley, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South defeated Cabell Midland 2-1 Tuesday night to win their Class AAA regional championship.

The victory ended four years of frustration at losing at the regional championship level and punched the Patriots ticket to the WV girls high school soccer tournament in Beckley for the first time since the 2008 season.

Karleigh Dowler staked the Patriots to a 1-0 lead at the 25:41 mark in the first half.

Cabell Midland would tie it up later in the first half on a Emma Shields goal. It was the first time that Parkersburg South had been scored on this season.

The Patriots would break that tie with 8:41 left in the match on a Samara Nunn goal assisted by Ava Barton.

With the win, Parkersburg South improves to 18-0 and awaits it’s seed for next week’s state tournament.

