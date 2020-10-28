Randy Rapp, Mike Smith vying for Vienna mayor

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Non-partisan candidates are vying for the office of mayor of Vienna.

Incumbent Randy Rapp is hoping to enter his third term in office, and he wants to finish many of the projects he has been able to start.

“We’ve started so many projects in this city that are just now getting to the point where we can actually do something with them,” said Rapp. “Spencer’s Landing, John Mansville projects are probably the biggest ones.”

Rapp knows there are things to be improved if he were to win again. He says it starts by getting younger residents involved in decision-making.

“We’ve got to engage the younger people that are in our community to become involved,” said Rapp. “If they don’t, who is going to take over and carry the load? We’ve got to do things to get them involved, and we’ve got to do things that engage them.”

Rapp’s opponent, Mike Smith, is not a career politician, but he thinks his experience as a leader and in business make him qualified to become the mayor.

“One of the main reasons I ran for mayor, was because the people wanted somebody new,” said Smith. “Somebody with some fresh ideas, and I am a business person, not a polished politician, so that’s why I ran, was for the people.”

Running his first ever political campaign during a pandemic has not stopped his confidence, and he believes he can overcome any situation.

“It’s been a challenge, but I’m used to challenges,” said Smith. “I mean, you go to work with the situation you’re in.”

He believes that promising the citizens of Vienna that they will be informed before decisions are made, will get him elected.

“They want to know what’s going on, and that’s what they expect out of the mayor,” Smith said. “To tell them and make them informed before decisions happen, and what’s going on before it happens, not after it happens.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.