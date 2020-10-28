Advertisement

Senators look to expand and improve drug and veteran treatment courts

According to the CDC, in 2018, West Virginia was ranked among the top states for rates of death from overdose.
According to the CDC, in 2018, West Virginia was ranked among the top states for rates of death from overdose.(Laura Bowen | Laura Bowen)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of the programs being funded is a grant program for the state’s adult drug courts and veterans treatment courts. Almost $750,000 will be going into this program, according to Senator Shelley Moore Capito. The purpose is to expand and enhance the various courts across West Virginia.

You can see on the state’s online drug court map that there are currently nine counties that do not have access to these services. You can see the map here: http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/adult-drug-courts/ADCMap9-15-2020.pdf

Dallas Reynolds, a coordinator at the West Central Regional Drug Court, says that this can force people to move.

“It’s hard for them to pick up their lives and move to a different county when they don’t know anybody but sometimes that is what’s necessary to get them on that path to recovery,” she said.

The purpose of drug court is to get people with addiction reintegrated into society through community support and learned coping skills. However, in her experience, drug courts can have limited reach Reynolds said, adding that it’s hard to find some participants the treatment they need, from housing, depending on their criminal record, to counseling services. Limited resources is especially an issue for veterans in the area.

Lack of resources in drug courts can also be piled on top of a participants' limited personal resources.

When asked about how she’s seen this effect people, Reynolds said “It makes them struggle. They don’t feel like they have that community support and a lot of them go back to their old friends and turn back to the life of drugs and are unable to maintain sobriety because of the lack of resources available.”

However, Capito says, for people who do succeed in drug courts, the graduations can be very moving. In fact, at one graduation she attended, a participant prepared and sang an original song about his gratefulness.

Reynolds hopes that the money will go into more training for professionals working in drug courts.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

It’s time to change your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Updated: 1 hour ago
Daylight savings time serves as a solid reminder to change the batteries on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

News

Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force recognized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kirk Greenfield
The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force was recognized at Parkersburg City Council Tuesday evening.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Rice

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Middle school athletic director wins Jan Dils Golden Apple

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Tyler Cowdery

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Senator Capito hopes to expand and exchange drug courts

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - American Red Cross starting annual "Holiday Mail for Heroes"

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Trick-or-Treat plans revised in Gallia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallipolis Chief of Police Chief Jeff Boyer and Rio Grande Chief of Police Josh Davies have released a statement regarding a change in trick or treat in Gallia County, including the City of Gallipolis and Village of Rio Grande.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Fire chief: It's time to change batteries in smoke detectors

Updated: 6 hours ago