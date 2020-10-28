Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Rice

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Logan Rice, a football player, basketball player, and track runner at St. Marys High School is the Student Athlete of the Week.

Logan has a 4.2 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. He hopes to study sports management in college.

As a senior, Logan has been a part of many good teams, and hopes to lead the Blue Devils football team to a state championship in his final season.

