Advertisement

Supreme Court justices deny fast, new look at Pennsylvania ballot deadline

The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.
The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a new Republican appeal to exclude Pennsylvania absentee ballots received after Election Day.

But the court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the voting whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by the state’s high court was proper. The issue would take on enormous importance if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.

Earlier Wednesday, the state agreed to segregate ballots received in the mail after polls close on Tuesday and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties' filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an email.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing for three justices, indicated he would support the high court’s eventual review of the issue. But, he wrote, “I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election.”

Last week, the justices divided 4-4, a tie vote that allowed the three-day extension ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remain in effect.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Wood County Schools confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Officials did not say whether the cases involved students or school employees

National Politics

Biden shuns easy virus answers; Trump vows to ‘vanquish’ it

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Sixth-graders honor 9/11 victims with "Garden of Freedom"

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Democratic governor candidate visits Parkersburg

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 -Previewing Vienna mayoral race

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Randy Rapp, Mike Smith vying for Vienna mayor

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Randy Rapp and Mike Smith are vying for mayor of Vienna.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor Justice credits experts for alert system success

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Marshall to continue blended model for spring

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Candidate Salango visits Wood County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Candidate for governor Salango holds Honk and Wave event in Parkersburg.