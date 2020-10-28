Wood County Board of Education approves re-entry plan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Tuesday night, the Wood County Board of Education unanimously approved a re-entry plan submitted by Superintendent Will Hosaflook, that will allow students to attend school for in-person learning four days a week.

Parents will have the option to send their children to school for those four days, or have them learn remotely full time.

There were 17 public comments at the meeting from parents, teachers, and one student, all of whom had varying opinions on a return to school, citing concerns about safety, teacher workload, and the effectiveness, or lack thereof, of remote learning.

The board ultimately sided with the superintendent’s plan and it will go into effect November 9th for elementary schools, November 16th for middle schools, and November 30th for high schools.

The full re-entry plan can be viewed on the Wood County Schools website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.