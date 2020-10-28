Advertisement

WV high school volleyball tournament extended to 3 days

Changes announced by the State Secondary School Activities Commission.
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s a schedule change for this year’s West Virginia high school volleyball tournament.

The State Secondary School Activities Commission announced that the tournament will be expanded to 3 days, November 12-14 at the Charleston Civic Center.

The tournament was originally slated for Nov. 13-14 with a total 24 teams competing in 3 classes over the two days. The move was made to limit the number of teams in the Civic Center at one time due to Coronavirus concerns.

There will be 8 teams competing in each class competing for a state championship.

The quarterfinal round begins at 9:00 am, with the seminfinals at 2:00 pm and the championship match at 7:00pm

The entire Class A tournament will be held Thursday Nov. 12, with Class AA on the 13th, and Class AAA on the 14th.

