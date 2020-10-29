Advertisement

Athens deputies recover drugs, firearms following man’s arrest

Nicholas Johnson
Nicholas Johnson(Athens County Sheriff's Department)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - Athens County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen firearm and drugs from a home on East First Street in The Plains. The man who resides there was arrested on multiple warrants on Wednesday, a news release says.

It started with a traffic stop on Pine Street in The Plains, where Criminal Interdiction Units pulled over 43-year-old Nicholas Johnson for a registration violation. Once he was identified, Johnson was found to have multiple warrants out of Athens County. While speaking with Johnson, deputies say they noticed a suspected methamphetamine pipe in the center console of the car. He was taken into custody from the traffic stop on his warrants.

CIU conducted further investigation at Johnson’s East First Street residence, where units found an array of contraband. Deputies seized four firearms, including a handgun now known to have been stolen out of Jackson County, methamphetamine, digital scales, abuse instruments, and around $200 in cash.

Johnson was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on his warrants, but the sheriff’s office says more charges are pending. Those include: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

“CIU is on a mission to shut off supply lines of illegal drugs within Athens County," said Sheriff Rodney Smith. "If you are involved in any illegal drug activity, it is extremely likely, we already know exactly who you are, where you live, the vehicle you drive, and the places that you frequent. It is just a matter of time until we meet. The CIU, Deputy DJ McCollister, Deputy Joel Banks and K9 Bora, are relentless in making Athens County safer. We will never let up in our efforts to rid our wonderful communities of criminals and illegal drug activity.”

