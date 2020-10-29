Belpre prepares for annual Holiday Lights Festival

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As we near the holiday season, members of the Belpre Holiday Lights Committee are hard at work building, designing and setting up light displays for the Holiday Lights Festival.

The annual event was started by the Belpre Womens Club in 1989 and now includes light displays all across the city, including at Civitan and Howes Grove parks and the Belpre Boat ramp.

The annual Festival of Lights Parade will begin on Saturday November 28th at 6 pm, but will look different to the ensure the safety of all participants.

“There is going to be a parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” said Darien Lorentz, Belpre Holiday Lights Committee member. "It is going to be unusual this year as it’s going to be a stationary parade. It will be basically through Belpre High School Drive and the floats will be stationary and cars will drive through and look at the floats. "

This year the gingerbread house will be located down in the boat ramp area where organizers will be collecting donations, as the event is funded through donations from the community.

The Holiday Light Festival will begin on Thanksgiving and will run up ro New Year’s Day.

