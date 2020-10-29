Advertisement

Belpre prepares for annual Holiday Lights Festival

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As we near the holiday season, members of the Belpre Holiday Lights Committee are hard at work building, designing and setting up light displays for the Holiday Lights Festival.

The annual event was started by the Belpre Womens Club in 1989 and now includes light displays all across the city, including at Civitan and Howes Grove parks and the Belpre Boat ramp.

The annual Festival of Lights Parade will begin on Saturday November 28th at 6 pm, but will look different to the ensure the safety of all participants.

“There is going to be a parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving,” said Darien Lorentz, Belpre Holiday Lights Committee member. "It is going to be unusual this year as it’s going to be a stationary parade. It will be basically through Belpre High School Drive and the floats will be stationary and cars will drive through and look at the floats. "

This year the gingerbread house will be located down in the boat ramp area where organizers will be collecting donations, as the event is funded through donations from the community.

The Holiday Light Festival will begin on Thanksgiving and will run up ro New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. DeWine calls for local COVID Defense Teams in Ohio

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio shatters daily COVID0-19 record with 3,590 cases reported on Thursday

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Displays being set up for Belpre Holiday Lights Festival

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Grand Central Mall to host drive-through Candy Crawl

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Road safety for those out on Halloween

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. hit financially because of pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Justice and Solango race to govern the Mountain State

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Arrest leads to drug, firearm seizure

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago