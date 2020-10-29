Advertisement

Big 12 preseason basketball honors

Big 12 Conference Logo
Big 12 Conference Logo(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Tex. - Irving, Texas - Jared Butler (Baylor) was selected Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year while Marcus Santos-Silva (Texas Tech) picked up Newcomer of the Year and Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State) was named Freshman of the Year. The honors were voted on by head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

Butler was a unanimous selection on the All-Big 12 First Team and received votes for consensus All-America last season as he helped lead Baylor to a second-place Conference finish. His 16.0 points per game were third in the league and he was also third in 3-pt field goals made with a 2.57 average. The junior guard was seventh in both field goal percentage (.421) and steals (1.63). Butler is the third Bear to garner preseason player of the year, joining Pierre Jackson (2012-13) and Perry Jones III (2011-12).

Texas Tech boasts the preseason newcomer of the year in consecutive seasons as Chris Clarke grabbed the honor in 2019-20. Santos-Silva played the last three seasons at VCU where he was named NABC All-District Second Team and led his team in scoring (12.8), rebounding (8.9) and blocks (1.2). The senior forward also registered 10 double-doubles during the shortened season.

Cunningham was the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year, a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American and named the nation’s top recruit, among many other honors. He led Montverde Academy to a unanimous No. 1 ranking and a 25-0 record last season with wins over seven ranked opponents. Despite playing just 22 minutes a game, the point guard averaged 13.9 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds. Cunningham is the fourth Cowboy to be selected as preseason freshman of the year.

Butler and Cunningham were both also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with Marcus Garrett (Kansas), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma), Matt Coleman III (Texas) and Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia). A tie created an extra position on the team. Butler and Garrett were unanimous selections. Garrett was the 2019-20 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Big 12 Third Team, along with Coleman III. Tshiebwe was selected to last season’s All-Big 12 Second Team.

The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced tomorrow.

Preseason Player of the Year

Jared Butler, Baylor, G, 6-3, 195, Jr., Reserve, La.

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Marcus Santos-Silva, Texas Tech, F, 6-7, 245, Sr., Taunton, Massachusetts

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, 6-8, 299, Fr., Arlington, Texas

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s)

Jared Butler, Baylor* G 6-3 195 Jr. Reserve, La./Riverside Academy

Marcus Garrett, Kansas* G 6-5 195 Sr. Dallas, Texas/Skyline

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma G 6-5 206 Sr. Newark, Ark./Cedar Ridge/Wichita State

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State G 6-8 200 Fr. Arlington, Texas/Montverde Academy

Matt Coleman III, Texas G 6-2 180 Sr. Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia F 6-9 260 So. Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo/

Kennedy Catholic (Pa.)

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Fall Sports scoreboard- Oct. 28

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Jim Wharton
High school results from Wednesday Oct. 28

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 10 slate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
High school football schedule for Oct. 30-31

Sports

WV high school volleyball tournament extended to 3 days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
The WV State Secondary School Activities Commission announced that the tournament will be expanded to 3 days, November 12-14 at the Charleston Civic Center

Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week

Student Athlete of the Week: Logan Rice

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Logan Rice is the Student Athlete of the Week.

Latest News

Sports

Parkersburg South wins girls Class AAA regional finals

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
Parkersburg South defeats Cabell Midland to advance to the girls high school soccer tournament for the first time since 2008

Sports

WV high school football ratings- Oct. 27

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jim Wharton
WV high school football ratings for Oct. 27

Sports

WVU releases Big 12 basketball slate

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
West Viginia University releases it's Big 12 conference basketball schedule for 2020-2021 season

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard- Oct. 24

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson and Jim Wharton
Fort Frye advances in post season football; Parkersburg South, Warren and Marietta advance in post season football; Belpre advances in post season cross country

Sports

Football Frenzy- Week 9 recap

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Highlights and scores from week 9 of the high school season.

Sports

Fall sports scoreboard- Oct. 22

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Williamstown High School wins regional championships in boys and girls cross country and a sectional championship in girls soccer; Warren downs Marietta 4-3 in boys soccer sectional finals