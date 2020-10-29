Advertisement

Exxon to cut 1,900 US jobs as oil industry struggles

The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.
The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.(Source: Gray News)
By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce as the pandemic continues to sap demand for fuel.

The Irving,Texas-based oil giant said the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston.

The oil industry has been struggling all year after prices fell well below what producers need to break even.

As the pandemic gripped the U.S. economy and demand for fuel plummeted, Exxon announced in March that it would cut expenses by 30%.

The company recently announced it would cut about 1,600 jobs in Europe and it began a voluntary staff reduction program in Australia. It is also evaluating potential job cuts in Canada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/29/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens has a look at the Halloween weekend events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

Forecast for October 29th

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Grand Central Avenue shut down near 16th Street in Vienna

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Vienna firefighters respond to 'compromised' utility pole

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: moments ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

Latest News

Accidents

Truck rolls over on Interstate 77

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Crash happened near mile-marker 175

National

Zeta leaves millions without power

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Now a tropical storm, Zeta is tearing across the South.

National

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2 million homes and businesses in the dark in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least three deaths.

National Politics

Defendant pleads guilty in Rudy Giuliani associates’ case

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plea by David Correia came Thursday to charges of making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and wire fraud conspiracy.

News

Athens deputies recover drugs, firearms following man’s arrest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Deputies arrest a man in The Plains on multiple warrants following a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed drugs and a stolen firearm in the man's home.