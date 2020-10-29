Advertisement

Grand Central Avenue shut down near 16th Street in Vienna

A section of Grand Central Avenue at 16th Street in Vienna was closed early Thursday afternoon because of a broken utility pole.
A section of Grand Central Avenue at 16th Street in Vienna was closed early Thursday afternoon because of a broken utility pole.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A section of Grand Central Avenue is shut down while firefighters respond to a “compromised” utility pole.

A Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said the problem is in the area of Grand Central Avenue and 16th Street.

Power-company officials have been called to the scene to work on the problem, but there’s no time frame for when the road will reopen.

There are no injuries reported in the incident.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/29/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens has a look at the Halloween weekend events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

Forecast for October 29th

Updated: 1 hours ago

Accidents

Truck rolls over on Interstate 77

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Crash happened near mile-marker 175

News

Athens deputies recover drugs, firearms following man’s arrest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Deputies arrest a man in The Plains on multiple warrants following a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed drugs and a stolen firearm in the man's home.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - COVID-19 case at Blennerhassett Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sixth grade class creates memorial for those affected by 9/11

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A sixth-grade class at Williamstown Middle School put together a tribute for those affected by 9/11 on "First Responders Day."

News

Parkersburg South High School students asked to learn remotely Thursday, October 29, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
Parkersburg South High School students are asked to learn remotely Thursday, October 29, 2020. A case of COVID-19 reported late Wednesday night prompted the decision.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. volleyball tourney extended

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Texas Tech

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU's Tshiebwe earns Big 12 honors

Updated: 18 hours ago