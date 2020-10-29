Grand Central Avenue shut down near 16th Street in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A section of Grand Central Avenue is shut down while firefighters respond to a “compromised” utility pole.

A Wood County 911 dispatch supervisor said the problem is in the area of Grand Central Avenue and 16th Street.

Power-company officials have been called to the scene to work on the problem, but there’s no time frame for when the road will reopen.

There are no injuries reported in the incident.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.