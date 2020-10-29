Advertisement

Grand Central Mall to host Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

Grand Central Mall
Grand Central Mall(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Instead of their usual indoor Candy Crawl, officials with Grand Central Mall say they will host a “drive-thru” event for families to enjoy some Halloween fun from the safety of their vehicles this year.

A spokeswoman for the mall says they have rented a large tent which will feature fifteen characters provided by Miss Pockets Party Entertainment Service that will “surprise and delight guests as they cruise through the event.”

That same mall official tells us the characters are entirely kid-friendly and some of them will interact with families as they drive through. Others may put on short skits for the children to enjoy.

At the end of the route, mall management will be passing out bags of treats to kids.

“With all of the unique challenges that we have faced this year, Grand Central Mall is excited to provide an opportunity to come together to enjoy the fall season with our Candy Crawl Drive Thru,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager of Grand Central Mall. “We are passionate about serving as a gathering space for our community, and now more than ever, we are proud to be a place where families, friends, and the community can safely connect with each other.”

The Candy Crawl Drive-Thru starts at noon this Saturday and will run until 3 p.m. You can find it behind the mall between Regal Theater and Dunham’s.

The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley will be on-site taking canned food donations. Mall management is encouraging families to bring a few items in a bag to drop off before entering the character tent. That said, donations are not required. Mall officials say the Candy Crawl Drive-Thru is totally free.

