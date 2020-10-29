Advertisement

Netflix raises prices on standard, premium plans

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.
Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many people have been binge-watching Netflix during the pandemic, but it’s now going to cost just a little more.

Netflix announced Thursday that it is raising prices on its standard and premium plans.

The company’s standard plan is now $14, up $1 from last year. A premium subscription will go up $2 to $18 a month.

The basic plan remains unchanged at $9 a month.

Netflix’s stock rose 5% following the news.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

National

French prosecutor: Nice killer of 3 got to France from Italy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

National

Trump officials end gray wolf protections across most of US

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Department of Interior announcement just days ahead of the Nov. 3 election could lead to a resumption of wolf hunts in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

National

Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By SARAH RANKIN and ELANA SCHOR
It alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about his involvement in an extramarital affair between his wife and a business partner of the couple’s and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation.

Latest News

News

Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission meeting

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
County clerk tests vote counting machine at commission meeting

National

Gray wolves in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Gray wolves walk through the snow in Yellowstone National Park.

News

North Parkersburg Baptist Church to hold free food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Parkersburg Baptist Church will hold a free food giveaway Thursday, October 29 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. The giveaway is part of a series of events that occur weekly, with food being distributed every Thursday at the church.

News

Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. hit financially because of pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. has faced their share of financial hits because of the pandemic.

News

Road safety for those out on Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Trick-or-treating will look differently, however the Ohio highway patrol wants those in the community to be mindful and safe when out for this Halloween.

National

Strangers drive homeless man from L.A. to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KARE staff
Lee was among a number of strangers who went looking for Sang. Eventually they found him.