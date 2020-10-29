North Parkersburg Baptist Church to hold free food giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The North Parkersburg Baptist Church will hold a free food giveaway Thursday, October 29 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. The giveaway is part of a series of events that occur weekly, with food being distributed every Thursday at the church.

Those who would like to receive a food box must register on the Monday before the Thursday they intend to pick their box up. All registration is done on the church’s website and is open to the public.

According to Terri Wagner, operations manager, many individuals in the community are in need this year as a due to the financial strain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those participating receive a 30-pound box of food. Items are sourced from Farmers to Families through the USDA and boxes contain a range of fresh foods, such as vegetables, meat, and dairy products.

The church also manages a food pantry that is open Monday through Thursday, 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. A valid ID is required to receive food, and the pantry is open to anyone in need. It also accepts donations of non-perishable food and personal items from members of the public.

Additional information can be found on the pantry’s website.

