Advertisement

North Parkersburg Baptist Church to hold free food giveaway

(KGWN)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The North Parkersburg Baptist Church will hold a free food giveaway Thursday, October 29 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. The giveaway is part of a series of events that occur weekly, with food being distributed every Thursday at the church.

Those who would like to receive a food box must register on the Monday before the Thursday they intend to pick their box up. All registration is done on the church’s website and is open to the public.

According to Terri Wagner, operations manager, many individuals in the community are in need this year as a due to the financial strain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those participating receive a 30-pound box of food. Items are sourced from Farmers to Families through the USDA and boxes contain a range of fresh foods, such as vegetables, meat, and dairy products.

The church also manages a food pantry that is open Monday through Thursday, 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. A valid ID is required to receive food, and the pantry is open to anyone in need. It also accepts donations of non-perishable food and personal items from members of the public.

Additional information can be found on the pantry’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission meeting

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
County clerk tests vote counting machine at commission meeting

News

Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. hit financially because of pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. has faced their share of financial hits because of the pandemic.

News

Road safety for those out on Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Trick-or-treating will look differently, however the Ohio highway patrol wants those in the community to be mindful and safe when out for this Halloween.

News

Obituary: Donald Eugene Cross

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Donald Eugene Cross

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/29/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens has a look at the Halloween weekend events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

Forecast for October 29th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Grand Central Mall to host Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Grand Central Mall will host an outdoor, drive-thru event instead of their usually indoor Candy Crawl.

Coronavirus

Record number of cases in Ohio, Governor calls for COVID Defense Team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 402 new cases on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Grand Central Avenue shut down near 16th Street in Vienna

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Vienna firefighters respond to 'compromised' utility pole