Obituary: Donald Eugene Cross

Donald Eugene Cross, 89, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 27, 1931 in Wadesville, WV, the son of the late Ernest Nelson and Lydgia Pyles Cross.

Don was a U.S. Veteran of the Korean War and retired from Ravenswood Aluminum with over 37 years of service. He was a member of the Marrtown Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Michaels Cross; his children, Lisa Meinen (Larry), Craig Cochran (Becky), Jennifer Cochran, Donald Cross Jr. (Heather) and Brenda Holbrook (Gary); his grandchildren, Paul, Andrew, Sara, Ashley, Courtney, Brittany, Brian, (Laura) Shelby, Brad (Allison), Faith and Brooke; and also many great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Cross; sister, Genevieve Alleman; and a son, Brian Tingler.

The family would like to thank Marietta Memorial Hospital staff and Dr. Kelli Cawley for their help and compassion.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-8 pm at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg.

For those wishing to attend the visitation CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society 530 29th St. Parkersburg, WV 26101.

