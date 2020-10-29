Obituary: Frances E. Harris

Frances E. Harris, 88, of Marietta passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Cambridge Care Center, Cambridge, Ohio.

She was born on May 25, 1932, in Wadsworth, WV a daughter of Ocie Brandon Morehead. Frances was a retired nurses aid.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Harris of Lowell, OH and George Harris of Marietta; daughters: Denise Harris, Joeetta (James) Vannoy of Marietta and Vicki (Clay) Phelps of Marietta and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren and 2 brothers, Virgil and Glen Morehead.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Samuel Lee and Michael Harris and daughter-in-law Jayne Harris.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Nov. 2) at 11:00 am at McClure-Shafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.