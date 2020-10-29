Obituary: Ronna Marie Williams

Ronna Marie Williams, 80, of Vienna, WV passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was born October 3, 1940, in Spencer, WV, daughter of the late Ronald and Ival Randolph Looney. Ronna was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and enjoyed sewing, crafts and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Vienna Baptist Church.

Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Paul Williams; children, Paula Williams-Card (David) of Greensboro, NC, Andrew Williams (Cheryl) of Vienna and Amy Sanders (Robert) of Maitland, Fla; one sister, Kay Looney of New York; one brother, Jared Looney of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Cady and Halie Ayers, Courtney Matthews, Andrew Williams, Jr., Kyle Williams and Caitlin Sanders; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hazel and Ryland.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Vienna Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg and one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association at Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Office, 1218 Market St. Parkersburg, WV 26101, to The Blessings of Hope, c/o Vienna Baptist Church 3401 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV 26105 or to the charity of their choice.

