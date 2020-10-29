Parkersburg South High School students asked to learn remotely Thursday, October 29, 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg South High School students are asked to learn remotely Thursday, October 29, 2020. A case of COVID-19 reported late Wednesday night prompted the decision.

Posted below is the release from Wood County Schools

“Wood County Schools has been informed of a positive COVID 19 case at Parkersburg South High School. Due to the timing of the information, all students are asked to attend classes remotely on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. This will allow officials to take steps to inform individuals that we believe were directly exposed to the positive individual. If you are not contacted by the principal or school nurse, no action is needed at this time. However, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is working closely with Wood County Schools to identify any other potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual that tested positive for COVID-19. If the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department determines contact has occurred with the positive individual, you will be contacted accordingly. Contact tracing and testing takes time, therefore out of an abundance of caution, the campus will not be open Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, but all students are asked to attend classes as a remote learning day. As of now, all regularly scheduled activities will continue. Wood County Schools will announce any changes in schedules. Wood County Schools will continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, to protect the safety and well-being of our students and staff. To keep our schools open to our children, it will take our entire community following established COVID-19 protocols including hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, use of face coverings, and practicing social distancing. We appreciate your on-going support and commitment to the health and well-being of the Wood County Schools Community. If you have questions, please contactMichele Watkins, school nurse forParkersburg South High School,or Julie Bertram, Nursing Coordinator for Wood County Schools at the Wood County Board of Education. You may also contact the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department @ 304-485-7374.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.