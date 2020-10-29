Record number of cases in Ohio, Governor calls for COVID Defense Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the state has set another record.

There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period. This is the highest number they have seen and the first time Ohio has surpassed 3,000 cases. This is also 25% higher than Saturday’s previous record high.

Governor DeWine says he is calling on leaders of each county to create a COVID Defense Team. He is asking each county, each community in Ohio to come together to fight back. Governor DeWine says it should be made up of commissioners, mayors, hospital leaders, business leaders, religious leaders and health commissioners.

He says the teams should assess their county’s situation, inventory assets and focus on what steps are needed to turn this around,

43 counties are in the red. This is the highest number of red counties seen to date, Governor DeWine says.

78% of Ohioans are living in a red county.

Lawrence, Scioto and Pike Counties are considered red or level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map. Gallia, Jackson, Meigs and Vinton are orange, or level 2.

19 additional deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours. There have been 5,275 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 208,937 cases reported overall, according to the Ohio Department of Public Health.

194 hospitalizations related to the coronavirus have been added since Wednesday. There have been 18,800 since the start of the outbreak.

Governor Mike DeWine says, “despite today’s grim data, I’m optimistic. Ohioans have the tools, they know what works, and we always rally when we need to rally. I know people will do that. We can slow down this invader. The decisions each Ohioan makes each day will determine what kind of winter we have.”

165,302 individuals have presumed recovered.

During his press briefing on Thursday, Gov. DeWine also announced a new supplemental tutoring program called Learning Aid Ohio. It will help children with developmental disabilities who have Individualized Education Plans and are remote learning. Starting on Monday, November 2, eligible families will be able to apply for up to $1,500 in grant funding to cover costs of tutoring and other needed supports. Click here for more information.

This is a developing story.

