Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. hit financially because of pandemic

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Volunteer fire departments have faced their own hardships since the pandemic began.

Because of the pandemic, Reno’s Volunteer Fire Department has been hurt financially because of the pandemic.

Along with spending $7 thousand on personal protective equipment the department has been hit because of the loss of revenue that they usually see from their social.

“Well we weren’t able to have our social this year," says Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief, Dan Ritchey. "And that’s a big hit for us. That is our largest money maker, fundraiser. We probably clear 25 thousand on our social.”

Although with the restrictions placed on how much staff is allowed in the building at a time, Chief Ritchey says that it hasn’t affected their work.

