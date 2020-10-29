Road safety for those out on Halloween

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - While the trick-or-treating and Halloween fun will be looking different, the Ohio Highway Patrol wants safety to remain a top priority.

There has been an increase in pedestrian-related crashes over the last five years.

Over 13 thousand crashes and six hundred-plus fatalities were reported in the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is advising those who will be out celebrating the holiday weekend to be mindful of their surroundings and take precautions.

“Just ask everyone to walk on the left; facing traffic," says Sgt. Garic Warner. "Wear reflective gear, anything you have. Bright clothing, lights. Of course, any time you can mask up, hand sanitizer if you’re going door to door.”

Highway patrol wants to remind drivers to not be impaired while driving and always have a designated driver if necessary.

