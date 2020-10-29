Truck rolls over on Interstate 77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 77 late Thursday morning.

The crash involved a pickup truck that rolled over in the area of the 175 mile-marker.

The road was wet from Thursday’s morning’s heavy rains, but it’s unclear whether that contributed to the crash.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

