Truck rolls over on Interstate 77
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 77 late Thursday morning.
The crash involved a pickup truck that rolled over in the area of the 175 mile-marker.
The road was wet from Thursday’s morning’s heavy rains, but it’s unclear whether that contributed to the crash.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
We have a reporter at the scene and will have updates online and during WTAP News.
