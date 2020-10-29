Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With only five days until election night, the Wood County Clerk’s office wants to make sure that all people are effectively and efficiently are accounted for when tallying up votes during the election.

During Thursday’s Wood County Commission meeting, County Clerk Mark Rhodes tested their new tabulating machine that counts up votes.

The system is able to quickly show who someone voted for, and how many votes are counted in each precinct, or other polling location.

It has also shown the ability to quickly bring back early voting numbers, and the breakdown of how each vote was cast. Rhodes relayed some of those statistics during the meeting.

“Democratic absentees are higher and republican in-person voting is higher," said Rhodes. “Republican in-person is about 2 to 1 the first couple days.”

