Advertisement

Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission meeting

Mark Rhodes (left) was testing the county's new tabulating machine ahead of the election
Mark Rhodes (left) was testing the county's new tabulating machine ahead of the election(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With only five days until election night, the Wood County Clerk’s office wants to make sure that all people are effectively and efficiently are accounted for when tallying up votes during the election.

During Thursday’s Wood County Commission meeting, County Clerk Mark Rhodes tested their new tabulating machine that counts up votes.

The system is able to quickly show who someone voted for, and how many votes are counted in each precinct, or other polling location.

It has also shown the ability to quickly bring back early voting numbers, and the breakdown of how each vote was cast. Rhodes relayed some of those statistics during the meeting.

“Democratic absentees are higher and republican in-person voting is higher," said Rhodes. “Republican in-person is about 2 to 1 the first couple days.”

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Parkersburg Baptist Church to hold free food giveaway

Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Parkersburg Baptist Church will hold a free food giveaway Thursday, October 29 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. The giveaway is part of a series of events that occur weekly, with food being distributed every Thursday at the church.

News

Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. hit financially because of pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The Reno Volunteer Fire Dept. has faced their share of financial hits because of the pandemic.

News

Road safety for those out on Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Trick-or-treating will look differently, however the Ohio highway patrol wants those in the community to be mindful and safe when out for this Halloween.

News

Obituary: Donald Eugene Cross

Updated: 1 hours ago
Obituary: Donald Eugene Cross

Latest News

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/29/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Stevens has a look at the Halloween weekend events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

Forecast for October 29th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Grand Central Mall to host Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Grand Central Mall will host an outdoor, drive-thru event instead of their usually indoor Candy Crawl.

Coronavirus

Record number of cases in Ohio, Governor calls for COVID Defense Team

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 402 new cases on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Grand Central Avenue shut down near 16th Street in Vienna

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Vienna firefighters respond to 'compromised' utility pole