West Virginia cross country championship is set for Saturday

Williamstown girls compete for fourth consecutive Class A crown
(wagm)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
ONA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjacket girls head up a large contingent of Mid Ohio Valley runners who will be competing in the West Virginia high school cross country championship meet in Ona West Virginia on Saturday

The Yellowjackets will be running for a fourth straight girls Class A team title. They dominated in last Week’s region IV championship meet with Ella Hesson leading the way with a first place finish and 6 other girls finishing in the top 10

Also on the Class A girls side, St. Marys is headed to the state meet as a region I champion, and Ravenswood and Ritchie County have qualfied as well

In the Class A boys competition, Williamstown and Ritchie have qualified as regional champs with St. Marys and Wirt County sending teams as well.

In Class AAA, Parkersburg High has qualified for the team competition. The Big Reds are lead by Franklin Angelos, who won the regional IV meet a week ago.

