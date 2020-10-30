Advertisement

6.6 magnitude earthquake in Aegean Sea shakes Turkey, Greece

Turkey’s emergency authority says a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has shaken the western province of Izmir.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ISTANBUL (AP) — A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and was registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter 13 kilometers north northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

Turkish broadcasters showed a wrecked building is western Izmir province. The governor says there is no immediate information on casualties and damage.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

