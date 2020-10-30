Advertisement

Calls for election day voter turnout

(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)((Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File))
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Using the Washington County Board of Elections drop box as a background, supporters of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden Friday urged registered voters who hadn’t already done so to go to the polls.

Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz and Zach Klein, Columbus City Attorney and Belpre native, were part of a “get out the vote” effort by the Biden campaign in several Ohio counties.

They reminded residents that, while it’s getting late to mail in absentee ballots, they can be deposited at the drop box located at the Washington County Board of Elections.

And they added turnout is important-regardless of which candidate they support.

“You have to have a voice; everybody has a voice. I believe that in my heart," Lorentz said. "This is the time. Let your voice be heard.”

“Our representative democracy works only if you vote," Klein added. "Regardless of who you support, it only works if you participate.”

Washington County and most of southeast Ohio, much like West Virginia, went heavily for Republican President Donald Trump in 2016, helping Trump win Ohio.

Lorentz emphasized the election-and the drop box method of delivering ballots is secure.

Early voting continues in Washington County and Ohio through Monday, while Wood County and West Virginia’s early voting ends Saturday.

Early voting times are posted at the “Hot Button” on our home page.

