Grogg’s Home Services replaces 50 year-old AC unit for free

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After reviewing more than 400 entries to their oldest air conditioning contest, Grogg’s Home Services has picked two winners. One of them is in our area and another in Clarksburg.

Comfort Adviser Joe Lizer says he went to around 170 households to see 30 year-old, sometimes 40 year-old units before he found the winning 50 year-old unit in Mineral Wells.

It belongs to Steve and Patti Smith who are getting a free modern replacement, courtesy of Grogg’s.

“In today’s society of young and new, something old and worn was the winner! We are extremely grateful to have won Grogg’s oldest AC contest,” the Smiths said in their statement.

Lizer says the old unit wasn’t even half as energy efficient as the new one.

“The government actually sets standards on what’s called a SEER rating, [the old] one’s maybe a six. Government minimum standard now is a 13. This [new] one is a 14. We upsized them half a ton as well,” said Lizer. “So their energy efficiency is going to be through the roof compared to- double what they were getting before. It’ll be different for them, better air flow, the works.”

Lizer says he enjoyed fronting the competition and was happy Grogg’s got a replacement installed for the Smiths.

The winning unit in Clarksburg was over 53 years-old.

