HEAP winter crisis program accepting applications

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Development Services Agency and Buckeye Hills Regional Council want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program starts November 1 and helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair.

The program will be open until March 31, 2021. “As the pandemic continues into the winter, it is important that Ohioans are able to stay safe and warm in their homes,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “The Winter Crisis Program can ease the burdens of families. Ohioans who need help with their energy bills should visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to learn more about the program.” Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs during the cold winter months.

Low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, less than a 10- day supply of firewood. or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program. This year, appointments can be held over the phone or in-person with a local Energy Assistance Provider. For a complete list of providers by county, you can visit buckeyehills.org/heap .

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric).

The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Buckeye Hills Regional Council at 1-800- 331-2644. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0880.

Buckeye Hills Regional Council is a council of governments dedicated to improving the lives of residents in southeast Ohio and is one of 12 Area Agencies on Aging in Ohio, responding to the needs of older adults in southeast Ohio. Buckeye Hills provides education, information, and referral services while also working with the public and private sectors to help older adults with home and community-based long-term care.

To learn more about Buckeye Hills Regional Council, and for assistance, and referral services, visit www.buckeyehills.org, call 740-374-9436 or 1-800-331-2644 (toll free), or email info@buckeyehills.org.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.