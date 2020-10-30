Holiday in the Park begins November 21st

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we enter the holiday season, light displays will soon be going up around Parkersburg City Park.

Volunteers are working hard preparing for this years Holiday in the Park.

This is the 26th year for the event which features light displays throughout Parkersburg City Park as a way for families to celebrate the holidays.

The event will begin on Saturday November 21st at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies. The opening ceremony will take place at the City Park horseshoe pit.

The festivities will include Santa Claus and the opportunity to view the displays while taking a ride in the Parkersburg Fire Department’s antique fire truck.

“We are going to have Santa Claus and the Parkersburg Fire Department will have their antique fire truck their to take people around," said Jonelle Merritt, Holiday in the Park Vice President. "We’re having everyone do the PPE guidelines, wear masks, social distancing. With the fire truck they are going to have limit as to how many can be on the fire truck to make the circle around the park.”

This event is funded entirely through donations from businesses and the community. It will be open every evening from November 21st until the end of the year.

