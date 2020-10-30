Advertisement

Holiday in the Park begins November 21st

Holiday in the Park
Holiday in the Park(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we enter the holiday season, light displays will soon be going up around Parkersburg City Park.

Volunteers are working hard preparing for this years Holiday in the Park.

This is the 26th year for the event which features light displays throughout Parkersburg City Park as a way for families to celebrate the holidays.

The event will begin on Saturday November 21st at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies. The opening ceremony will take place at the City Park horseshoe pit.

The festivities will include Santa Claus and the opportunity to view the displays while taking a ride in the Parkersburg Fire Department’s antique fire truck.

“We are going to have Santa Claus and the Parkersburg Fire Department will have their antique fire truck their to take people around," said Jonelle Merritt, Holiday in the Park Vice President. "We’re having everyone do the PPE guidelines, wear masks, social distancing. With the fire truck they are going to have limit as to how many can be on the fire truck to make the circle around the park.”

This event is funded entirely through donations from businesses and the community. It will be open every evening from November 21st until the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grogg’s Home Services replaces 50 year-old AC unit for free

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A Mineral Wells couple won a free air conditioning unit for having one of the oldest in Grogg's oldest AC contest.

News

Washington County prepares for election day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Preparations under way for election day

News

Calls for election day voter turnout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Getting out the vote in Washington County

News

Working Out With Sherry, 10/30/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Sherry from Custom Fitness has a special Halloween-themed workout to whip Brittany and Thomas into shape.

Latest News

News

WTAP Daybreak - I-77 crash brings traffic to a halt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A tractor trailer crash on I-77 SB caused a complete stop to traffic early Friday morning, and sent the driver to the hospital.

News

Thomas and Brittany's Pumpkins, 10/30/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
The two show off the pumpkins they carved for Halloween, while Brittany graciously accepts her "victory".

News

WTAP Daybreak - Halloween Flashbacks, 10/30/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas look back on some of their old Halloween costumes ahead of the holiday.

News

Forecast for October 30th

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio sets another daily COVID0-19 record with 3,845 new cases on Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Ribbon-cutting celebrates Spencer’s Landing completion

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Spencer's Landing.