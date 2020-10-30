Obituary: Brenda Kay West Bonnette Hamilton

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brenda Kay West Bonnette Hamilton, 63, of Parkersburg passed away October 27, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 5, 1957 in Parkersburg, daughter of the late Freddie West and Mary Whitecotton. Brenda had spent many years in Claremont, FL and enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Brenda is survived by her daughter, Sheila Garcia (Antonio) of Parkersburg; her son, Sean Yoho (Angel) also of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, M’Kayla, Tasia, Amaruri and Taylar; five great-grandchildren, Kainani, Kingston, Koa, D’Andre and Emma Jo; and five brothers, Steven Hopkins (Kim) of Claremont, FL, David Hopkins (Shirley) of Virginia, Glen West and Brian West both of Parkersburg and Freddie West, Jr. of FL.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the service CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com

