Obituary: Charles (Charlie) Edwin Thomas

Charles (Charlie) Edwin Thomas passed away at home on October 28, 2020, in Vienna, West

Virginia, at the age of 65.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Donna Nelson Thomas, of Vienna; his daughter Lisa Ann Turner (married to Anthony) of Milford, Connecticut; his son James Nelson Thomas (married to Amy, parents of Natalie Rae), of Edgewater, Maryland; his siblings, Robert, Jerry, and Margaret; his mother, Ina; and his beloved dog, Gus.

He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley.

Charlie was born in Nitro, West Virginia. He graduated from West Virginia University, where he met his wife. After moving to Vienna, Charlie began working for West Virginia credit unions. Charlie believed in people helping people, and was fulfilled by his career. He was a founding member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Ringers, a community handbell group. He was a member of Wayside United Methodist Church in Vienna, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, donate to the Vienna Public Library, the Humane Society of Parkersburg, WV, or Wayside United Methodist Church in Charlie’s memory.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com