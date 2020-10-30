Obituary: Herbert Dean Thompson

Herbert Dean Thompson, 90, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday October 28th, 2020. He was born May 21, 1930, a son to the late Lester D. Thompson and Vivion Bonnette Mills Thompson. Dean was a carpenter by trade, known for his skilled work and leadership on the many projects he was involved in both independently and through Stephens Construction Company. He also served his country in the US Navy and was a member of the Wirt County Mason Lodge #82, 32nd Degree.

Dean enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting on the farm, antique shopping,and deep sea fishing. He was also an avid traveler, visiting all 50 states and seeing many countries and cultures overseas. Dean was second to none as a storyteller, sharing his traveling stories with anyone who would listen.

Surviving Dean is his wife, Barbara Jo Thompson; sons Michael Thompson (Theresa) and Patrick Thompson (Deborah); grandchildren Dannielle Collins and Jamie Lewis; great grandchildren Katie and Cassie Collins, and Haley Lewis; and brothers Dwayne “Wink” Thompson (Patty Jo) and Dwight Thompson (Kelley)

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife Lois Ann Wolf Thompson; sister Mary Lou Evans; brother Darrell Thompson, and sister-in-law Mable Thompson.

As per Dean’s wishes, his remains will be cremated.

